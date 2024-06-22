Cow Foot

Indulge in a sumptuous Caribbean delicacy with our tender cow foot stew, slow-simmered to perfection with onions, and an array of fresh, fragrant seasonings. Each bite is a burst of savory flavor, enhanced by the crunchy garnish of cucumbers and peppers. Pair this hearty dish with your choice of shelly rice and peas or classic white rice for a truly satisfying and unforgettable dining experience. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural flavors of the Caribbean with every mouthwatering bite.