Menu
Chicken
Oxtail
Tender Oxtail stewed with butter beans, carrots, and dumplings, seasoned to perfection. Pair with your choice of White Rice, or Rice & Peas, and Plantains for a complete meal.
Stew Peas
Tender pigtail and beef simmered with red peas, dumplings, and fresh seasonings. Served with your choice of white rice and plantains on the side. Enjoy a hearty and comforting meal with our delicious Stew Peas.
Pepper Shrimp
Fish
Cow Foot
Indulge in a sumptuous Caribbean delicacy with our tender cow foot stew, slow-simmered to perfection with onions, and an array of fresh, fragrant seasonings. Each bite is a burst of savory flavor, enhanced by the crunchy garnish of cucumbers and peppers. Pair this hearty dish with your choice of shelly rice and peas or classic white rice for a truly satisfying and unforgettable dining experience. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural flavors of the Caribbean with every mouthwatering bite.
All Sides
all meals come with a side selected when ordering. All meals come with a salad and dessert additional sides can be ordered below.
My Kitchen Location and Hours
(561) 895-1822
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM