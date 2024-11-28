My Kitchen SW Savage Blvd
CHICKEN
Brown Stew Chicken
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Brown Stew Chicken, made with tender chicken infused with a rich blend of fresh seasonings, carrots, and Irish potatoes. Slow simmered to perfection, the dish is served alongside your choice of fluffy white rice or savory rice & peas, and sweet plantains on the side for a touch of sweetness. This hearty and delicious meal is a true taste of the Caribbean, sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you craving for more.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Fry Chicken
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection. Choose from a delectable array of sides to complement your meal, including fragrant Rice & Peas, White Rice, savory Festival, traditional Bammy, or sweet plantains. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that will have you coming back for more. Satisfy your cravings and indulge Fry Chicken with My Kitchen's special blend of sauces.$15.00FRY CHICKEN
Jerk Chicken
Transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Jamaica with our succulent Jerk Chicken. Marinated in a mouthwatering blend of seasonings including fiery Scotch Bonnet peppers, aromatic allspice, and zesty thyme, each bite is a symphony of flavors. Grilled to juicy perfection, this dish pairs beautifully with your choice of traditional sides like fragrant white rice, hearty rice and peas, crispy festival, tender bammy, and sweet plantains. Get ready to experience a taste of the Caribbean with every savory bite.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Wings
Indulge in a tantalizing taste experience with our mouthwatering Chicken Wings that are seasoned to perfection and cooked to crispy perfection. Choose from a variety of delicious flavors including BBQ, sweet & spicy, buffalo hot, or buffalo mild, or My Kitchen Sauce, to suit your taste preferences. Pair your wings with your choice of side, whether it's our crispy french fries, flavorful festival, savory rice and peas, or shelly white rice. Prepare for a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more!$8.00
Jerk Chicken Wraps (Meal)
Indulge in the flavors of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering jerk chicken wrap. Tender pieces of chicken are generously seasoned with spicy jerk seasoning, giving it a bold and fiery kick. The chicken is then carefully wrapped in a soft flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and gooey cheese, topped with my kitchen sauce, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Served alongside your choice of festival or golden French fries, this dish is sure to transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken Salad
Indulge in a taste of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering jerk chicken salad. Tender grilled chicken breast, marinated in authentic jerk seasonings, is perfectly paired with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy veggies, and zesty peppers. The combination of flavors and textures is enhanced with a sprinkle of savory cheese, creating a satisfying and flavorful meal that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. This salad is a delicious and nutritious choice for lunch or dinner.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Indulge in our flavorful Jerk Chicken Sandwich, featuring grilled chicken breast marinated in zesty jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special kitchen sauce. Pair it with your choice of delicious sides like french fries, festival, bammy, or pasta salad.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Side Of Fry Chicken (Only Chicken)
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection. Choose from a delectable array of sides to complement your meal, including fragrant Rice & Peas, White Rice, savory Festival, traditional Bammy, or sweet plantains. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that will have you coming back for more. Satisfy your cravings and indulge Fry Chicken with My Kitchen's special blend of sauces.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken (Only)
Transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Jamaica with our succulent Jerk Chicken. Marinated in a mouthwatering blend of seasonings including fiery Scotch Bonnet peppers, aromatic allspice, and zesty thyme, each bite is a symphony of flavors. Grilled to juicy perfection, this dish pairs beautifully with your choice of traditional sides like fragrant white rice, hearty rice and peas, crispy festival, tender bammy, and sweet plantains. Get ready to experience a taste of the Caribbean with every savory bite.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken (Wrap Only)
Indulge in the flavors of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering jerk chicken wrap. Tender pieces of chicken are generously seasoned with spicy jerk seasoning, giving it a bold and fiery kick. The chicken is then carefully wrapped in a soft flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and gooey cheese, topped with my kitchen sauce, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Served alongside your choice of festival or golden French fries, this dish is sure to transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken (Sandwich Only)
Indulge in our flavorful Jerk Chicken Sandwich, featuring grilled chicken breast marinated in zesty jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special kitchen sauce. Pair it with your choice of delicious sides like french fries, festival, bammy, or pasta salad.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
PORK
Jerk Pork
Indulge in our mouthwatering Jerk Pork, expertly seasoned with a tantalizing blend of spicy jerk spices and grilled to juicy perfection. Each bite delivers a burst of Caribbean flavor that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Choose from a selection of delectable sides like our Festival, flavorful Rice & Peas, White Rice, Bammy, Pasta Salad, or sweet plantains$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Pork Only
Indulge in our mouthwatering Jerk Pork, expertly seasoned with a tantalizing blend of spicy jerk spices and grilled to juicy perfection. Each bite delivers a burst of Caribbean flavor that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Choose from a selection of delectable sides like our Festival, flavorful Rice & Peas, White Rice, Bammy, Pasta Salad, or sweet plantains$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Stew Pork
Tender Stew Pork, simmered with Caribbean spices. Select from sides: salads, rice variations, pasta, or bammy.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
CURRY
Curry Goat
Indulge in a delectable Caribbean classic with our mouthwatering Curry Goat dish. Tender goat meat is cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce, infused with a medley of fresh seasonings that burst with flavor. Accompanied by carrots and potatoes. Served with your choice of White Rice, Rice and Peas, and sweet Plantain, every bite is a taste of paradise. Don't miss out on this delicious culinary experience!$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Curry Chicken
Experience the tantalizing flavors of our Curry Chicken, marinated in a blend of fragrant curry seasoning and fresh herbs. Each bite is a burst of savory and aromatic spices that will transport your taste buds. Pair this delectable dish with a side white rice and, sweet plantains for a truly satisfying and memorable meal that will leave you craving for more. Treat yourself to a culinary journey with our Curry Chicken today!$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Curry Shrimp
Experience the exotic flavors of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering curry shrimp dish. Succulent shrimp are simmered in a fragrant blend of curry seasoning, rich coconut milk, and a medley of fresh vegetables including carrots, onions, and peppers. The dish is expertly spiced with a touch of hot pepper for a kick of heat. Served alongside fluffy white rice, each bite is a fusion of creamy textures and bold flavors that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
OXTAIL
STEW PEAS
COW FOOT
Cow Foot
Indulge in the rich and nourishing experience of our classic cow foot stew. Slow-cooked to perfection, this dish boasts tender meat that effortlessly falls off the bone, infused with a medley of aromatic spices and herbs that will awaken your taste buds. Each savory spoonful is complemented by hearty chunks of carrots that add a touch of sweetness to the delectable broth. A comforting and satisfying meal that will envelop you in warmth and leave you feeling completely fulfilled.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
BOWLS
My Kitchen Bowls
Fry Chicken Bowls
Experience a burst of flavor with our irresistible Fry Chicken Bowl. Tender chicken breast, white rice, rice and peas, sweet corn, onions, peppers, cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and refreshing cucumbers all come together in harmony. Pair it with a side of festival, a Jamaican fried dumpling that is both crispy and savory, for a complete and satisfying meal that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Indulge in this delicious and filling dish today!$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Transport yourself to the vibrant streets of Jamaica with our irresistible Jerk Chicken Bowl. Each bite is a burst of authentic Caribbean flavors, from the perfectly seasoned Jerk Chicken Breast to the medley of rice, corn, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Pair it with a side of crispy Festival for a satisfyingly sweet and savory meal that will have you coming back for more. Treat your taste buds to a culinary journey with our tantalizing Jerk Chicken Bowl.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
PASTA
Jerk Chicken Pasta
Experience a taste explosion with our tantalizing jerk chicken pasta. Succulent grilled chicken, vibrant peppers, and onions are expertly combined with penne pasta, creating a harmonious medley of flavors and textures. The dish is luxuriously coated in a creamy alfredo sauce infused with the bold and spicy notes of traditional Caribbean jerk seasoning. Each mouthful is a journey to the islands, transporting you to a place of pure culinary bliss. Dive into a symphony of taste with every bite.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
My Kitchen Fry Chicken Pasta
Satisfy your cravings with our delectable My Kitchen Fry Chicken Pasta dish. Enjoy the perfect combination of our crispy seasoned fry chicken, tender penne pasta, and rich house-made alfredo sauce that will leave your taste buds begging for more. Each bite is bursting with flavor and complemented by the savory grilled peppers and onions. Treat yourself to a mouthwatering dining experience that is sure to delight your senses and have you coming back for seconds.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Grilled Shrimp Pasta
Transport your taste buds to the Caribbean with our irresistible Jerk Shrimp Pasta. Succulent grilled shrimp marinated in a spicy jerk seasoning mingle with sautéed peppers and onions, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate. Our penne pasta serves as the perfect canvas for this culinary masterpiece, soaking up the rich and creamy house-made alfredo sauce that ties it all together. Treat yourself to a taste sensation that will leave you craving more with every bite.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Oxtail Pasta
Get ready to elevate your taste buds with our decadent oxtail pasta dish. Slow-cooked to perfection, our tender oxtail is generously smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, infused with a medley of aromatic seasonings, onions, and peppers. To top it off, we sprinkle a generous amount of rich cheeses for an extra layer of flavor. Pair this savory dish with a side of crisp salad or savory festival for a truly satisfying and complete meal that will leave you craving more.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Medley
Experience a burst of Caribbean flavors with our Veggie Medley Pasta. Our penne pasta is expertly tossed in a savory jerk seasoning, mixed with a colorful array of onions and peppers, and smothered in our signature kitchen alfredo sauce. This delectable dish is the perfect balance of spice and creaminess. Add a side of our crispy festival for the ultimate satisfying meal that will transport your taste buds to the tropics.$12.00
PEPPER SHRIMP
Pepper Shrimp Meal
Indulge in a deliciously fiery experience with our Pepper Shrimp dish. Our succulent shrimp is marinated to perfection with the bold kick of Scotch Bonnet Peppers and a blend of fresh seasonings that will tantalize your taste buds. Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing side of juicy watermelon, zesty lemons, and crisp cucumbers for the perfect balance of heat and coolness. Spice up your meal and treat yourself to a culinary adventure with our Pepper Shrimp today.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Pepper Shrimp Only
Indulge in a deliciously fiery experience with our Pepper Shrimp dish. Our succulent shrimp is marinated to perfection with the bold kick of Scotch Bonnet Peppers and a blend of fresh seasonings that will tantalize your taste buds. Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing side of juicy watermelon, zesty lemons, and crisp cucumbers for the perfect balance of heat and coolness. Spice up your meal and treat yourself to a culinary adventure with our Pepper Shrimp today.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
FISH
Fry Fish
Cook To Order Please expect at least 35-40 minutes Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our Fry Fish dish, featuring succulent yellow tail snapper coated in a crispy escovitch sauce and a blend of fresh seasonings. Each bite bursts with a perfect combination of tangy and savory notes. To complete your experience, choose from a selection of sides including festival, bammy, rice & peas, white rice, or pasta salad. Treat yourself to a delicious Caribbean-inspired meal that will leave you craving more.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweet & Spicy Fish
Cook To Order Please expect at least 35-40 minutes Indulge in our mouthwatering tender snapper, cooked to crispy perfection and smothered in a delectable sweet and spicy sauce that will tantalize your taste buds. Mixed with fresh peppers, onions, and carrots for a burst of flavor, this dish is elevated to new heights of deliciousness. Served alongside refreshing watermelon and crisp cucumbers, it's the perfect balance of heat and freshness. Pair it with your choice of white rice or savory rice & peas for a truly satisfying meal that will leave you craving more$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Steam Fish
Indulge in a delectable dining experience with our succulent steam fish dish. Savor the flavorful combination of tender snapper, sautéed onions, sweet corn, hearty Irish potatoes, and a medley of fresh mixed vegetables. Choose from a selection of sides such as traditional bammy, crispy festival, fluffy white rice, aromatic rice & peas, or a light and refreshing salad to complement your meal perfectly. Treat yourself to a complete and satisfying feast that will leave your taste buds craving more.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Brown Stew Fish
Indulge in a delicious Caribbean classic with our tender snapper dish. Fresh snapper fillets are pan-fried to perfection with a medley of onions and peppers, then simmered in a rich brown stew sauce with carrots and more onions. The result is a flavorful and aromatic seafood experience that will transport your taste buds to the tropical islands. Choose from a variety of traditional sides such as bammy, rice & peas, or festival to complete your meal. Savor every bite of this savory and satisfying dish.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
JERK BEEF BURGER
Jerk Beef Burger
Transport yourself to the tropical streets of Jamaica with our tantalizing Jerk Beef Burger. Our chefs have expertly blended whole ground beef with authentic jerk seasonings, onions, and peppers to create a mouthwatering masterpiece. Each bite is a symphony of flavors, from the smoky heat of the jerk spices to the sweetness of the caramelized onions. Served alongside a generous portion of crispy French fries, this meal is a delicious escape from the ordinary. Treat yourself to a culinary vacation with our Jerk Beef Burger today.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
SIDES
Rice & Peas
Indulge in our flavorful Rice & Peas made with fragrant rice and red kidney beans cooked in creamy coconut milk and savory seasonings. Pair it with oxtail, fry chicken, or jerk chicken for a perfect Caribbean feast.$3.50
White Rice
Fluffy and tender white rice cooked to perfection with just the right amount of seasonings. A simple yet versatile side dish that pairs well with any meal.$3.00
Festival
Picture used to display both bammy & festival$5.00
French Fries
Crinkle Or Straight Cut$3.00
Pasta Salad
Our fresh pasta salad is a colorful medley of mixed vegetables, tender pasta, and a creamy mayo dressing with the perfect blend of seasonings. A delightful and satisfying dish for any meal.$5.00
Salad
Enjoy a crisp and refreshing salad, made with fresh lettuce, carrots, cucumber, and tomatoes. Add a side of delicious fry chicken or jerk chicken to complete your meal.$3.00
Cabbage
Our flavorful cabbage dish features a medley of cabbage, carrots, sweet peppers, and seasonings. Pair it perfectly with our Fry Fish or Jerk Chicken for a satisfying meal.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Mac & Cheese
Indulge in our creamy and cheesy Mac & cd , made with tender macaroni elbows, sharp cheddar cheese, milk, and a blend of savory seasonings. Pair it with flavorful fried chicken or wings for a satisfying meal.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
BEVERAGES
Kola Champagne
Kola Champagne$3.00
Ting
Ting$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Pineapple Soda
Pineapple Soda$3.00
Cream Soda
Cream Soda$3.00
Grape Soda
Grape Soda$3.00
Ginger Beer
Ginger Beer$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Pineapple
Ginger Pineapple$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Polly Popping
Transport your taste buds to the sunny shores of the Caribbean with our Polly Popping beverage. Experience a burst of tropical flavors with every sip, as you savor the sweet and tangy combination of pineapple, guava, mango, and ginger. Pair this delicious beverage with your choice of meals, whether you prefer the crispy perfection of fry chicken, the rich and savory flavor of oxtail, the spicy kick of jerk chicken, or the tender goodness of curry goat. Embrace the vibrant and delectable tastes of the islands with this unforgettable meal.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch
Water Sugar Mango puree concentrate Guava puree concentrate Pineapple juice concentrate Orange juice concentrate Lime juice concentrate Passion fruit juice concentrate Citric acid Artificial flavor$3.50
Tropical Rhythm Pinapple Ginger
Water Pineapple juice concentrate Sugar Citric acid Ginger emulsion Neutral cloud Ascorbic acid (vitamin C$3.50
Tropical Rhythm Reggae Medley
Filtered water Banana puree Sugar Orange juice concentrate Lime juice concentrate Pineapple juice concentrate Citric acid Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) Guar gum Modified corn starch$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger
Water Invert sugar Cranberry juice concentrate Hibiscus extract powder Sorrel cordial, which contains water, sorrel extract, sugar, and citric acid Acacia gum Ginger oil Natural flavor Ester gum Capsicum Citric acid Maltodextrin FD&C Red 40$3.50
Tropical Rhythm Mango Carrot
Filtered water, sugar/glucose-fructose, mango puree, concentrated carrot and apple juices, pectin, citric acid, natural flavour, ascorbic acid (vitamin C).$3.50
Sprite
Sprite$2.19OUT OF STOCK
Coke
Coke$2.19OUT OF STOCK
Water
Water$1.50OUT OF STOCK
MY KITCHEN CATERING
CHICKEN
Curry Chicken$45.00
Brown Stew Chicken
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Brown Stew Chicken, made with tender chicken infused with a rich blend of fresh seasonings, carrots, and Irish potatoes. Slow simmered to perfection$45.00
Fry Chicken
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection.$55.00
Fry Chicken (My Kitchen Sauce)
{Sauce Provided On The Side} Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection.$65.00
Fry/Baked Chicken (My Kitchen Sauce)$65.00
Jerk Chicken$70.00
Jerk Chicken Wrap$80.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Cheese , and condiments can be added in special requests Indulge in our flavorful Jerk Chicken Sandwich, featuring grilled chicken breast marinated in zesty jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special kitchen sauce.$90.00
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings Indulge in a tantalizing taste experience with our mouthwatering Chicken Wings that are seasoned to perfection and cooked to crispy perfection. Choose from a variety of delicious flavors including BBQ, sweet & spicy, buffalo hot, or buffalo mild, or My Kitchen Sauce, to suit your taste preferences.$75.00
BEEF/PORK/GOAT
Curry Goat
Indulge in a delectable Caribbean classic with our mouthwatering Curry Goat dish. Tender goat meat is cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce, infused with a medley of fresh seasonings that burst with flavor. Accompanied by carrots and potatoes.$90.00
Jerk Pork$65.00
Oxtail$150.00
Stew Pork$65.00
SEAFOOD
Pepper Shrimp
Indulge in a deliciously fiery experience with our Pepper Shrimp dish. Our succulent shrimp is marinated to perfection with the bold kick of Scotch Bonnet Peppers and a blend of fresh seasonings that will tantalize your taste buds. Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing side of juicy watermelon, zesty lemons, and crisp cucumbers for the perfect balance of heat and coolness. Spice up your meal and treat yourself to a culinary adventure with our Pepper Shrimp today.$90.00
Curry Shrimp$85.00
Fry Fish
Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our Fry Fish dish, featuring succulent yellow tail snapper coated in a crispy escovitch sauce and a blend of fresh seasonings. Each bite bursts with a perfect combination of tangy and savory notes.$65.00
Bone Less Yellow Tail Snapper Filet (Choose Your Sauce)$105.00