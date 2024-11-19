My Kitchen SW Savage Blvd
CHICKEN
- CURRY CHICKEN$45.00
- BROWN STEW CHICKEN
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Brown Stew Chicken, made with tender chicken infused with a rich blend of fresh seasonings, carrots, and Irish potatoes. Slow simmered to perfection$45.00
- FRY CHICKEN
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection.$55.00
- {MY KITCHEN SAUCE} - FRIED CHICKEN
{Sauce Provided On The Side} Treat yourself to a mouthwatering experience with our delicious Fry Chicken, expertly marinated in My Kitchen's special blend of seasonings before being cooked to crispy perfection.$65.00
- {MY KITCHEN SAUCE} - FRIED / BABKED CHICKEN$65.00
- JERK CHICKEN$70.00
- JERK CHICKEN WRAP$80.00
- JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH
Cheese , and condiments can be added in special requests Indulge in our flavorful Jerk Chicken Sandwich, featuring grilled chicken breast marinated in zesty jerk seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special kitchen sauce.$90.00
- CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken Wings Indulge in a tantalizing taste experience with our mouthwatering Chicken Wings that are seasoned to perfection and cooked to crispy perfection. Choose from a variety of delicious flavors including BBQ, sweet & spicy, buffalo hot, or buffalo mild, or My Kitchen Sauce, to suit your taste preferences.$75.00
SIDES
SEAFOOD
- PEPPER SHRIMP
Indulge in a deliciously fiery experience with our Pepper Shrimp dish. Our succulent shrimp is marinated to perfection with the bold kick of Scotch Bonnet Peppers and a blend of fresh seasonings that will tantalize your taste buds. Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing side of juicy watermelon, zesty lemons, and crisp cucumbers for the perfect balance of heat and coolness. Spice up your meal and treat yourself to a culinary adventure with our Pepper Shrimp today.$90.00
- CURRY SHRIMP$85.00
- FRY FISH
Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our Fry Fish dish, featuring succulent yellow tail snapper coated in a crispy escovitch sauce and a blend of fresh seasonings. Each bite bursts with a perfect combination of tangy and savory notes.$65.00
- BONELESS FILET FRY FISH {CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE}$105.00
VEGETABLES
BEEF/PORK/GOAT
- CURRY GOAT
Indulge in a delectable Caribbean classic with our mouthwatering Curry Goat dish. Tender goat meat is cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce, infused with a medley of fresh seasonings that burst with flavor. Accompanied by carrots and potatoes.$90.00
- JERK PORK$65.00
- OXTAIL$150.00
- STEW PORK$65.00