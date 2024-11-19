PEPPER SHRIMP

Indulge in a deliciously fiery experience with our Pepper Shrimp dish. Our succulent shrimp is marinated to perfection with the bold kick of Scotch Bonnet Peppers and a blend of fresh seasonings that will tantalize your taste buds. Pair this flavorful dish with a refreshing side of juicy watermelon, zesty lemons, and crisp cucumbers for the perfect balance of heat and coolness. Spice up your meal and treat yourself to a culinary adventure with our Pepper Shrimp today.