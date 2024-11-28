Cook To Order Please expect at least 35-40 minutes Indulge in our mouthwatering tender snapper, cooked to crispy perfection and smothered in a delectable sweet and spicy sauce that will tantalize your taste buds. Mixed with fresh peppers, onions, and carrots for a burst of flavor, this dish is elevated to new heights of deliciousness. Served alongside refreshing watermelon and crisp cucumbers, it's the perfect balance of heat and freshness. Pair it with your choice of white rice or savory rice & peas for a truly satisfying meal that will leave you craving more