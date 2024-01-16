Fry Chicken Bowls

Experience a burst of flavor with our irresistible Fry Chicken Bowl. Tender chicken breast, white rice, rice and peas, sweet corn, onions, peppers, cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and refreshing cucumbers all come together in harmony. Pair it with a side of festival, a Jamaican fried dumpling that is both crispy and savory, for a complete and satisfying meal that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Indulge in this delicious and filling dish today!