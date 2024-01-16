Steam Fish

$0

Fish Sides Required* Please select 1 Select...

Out of Stock 1

Indulge in a delectable dining experience with our succulent steam fish dish. Savor the flavorful combination of tender snapper, sautéed onions, sweet corn, hearty Irish potatoes, and a medley of fresh mixed vegetables. Choose from a selection of sides such as traditional bammy, crispy festival, fluffy white rice, aromatic rice & peas, or a light and refreshing salad to complement your meal perfectly. Treat yourself to a complete and satisfying feast that will leave your taste buds craving more.