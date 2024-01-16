Brown Stew Fish

$0

Fish Sides Required* Please select 1 Select...

Out of Stock 1

Indulge in a delicious Caribbean classic with our tender snapper dish. Fresh snapper fillets are pan-fried to perfection with a medley of onions and peppers, then simmered in a rich brown stew sauce with carrots and more onions. The result is a flavorful and aromatic seafood experience that will transport your taste buds to the tropical islands. Choose from a variety of traditional sides such as bammy, rice & peas, or festival to complete your meal. Savor every bite of this savory and satisfying dish.