Jerk Chicken (Wrap Only)

$0

Wrap Extras Select...

Out of Stock 1

Indulge in the flavors of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering jerk chicken wrap. Tender pieces of chicken are generously seasoned with spicy jerk seasoning, giving it a bold and fiery kick. The chicken is then carefully wrapped in a soft flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and gooey cheese, topped with my kitchen sauce, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures. This dish is sure to transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.