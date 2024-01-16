Fry Chicken Wrap (Meal)

$0

Wrap Sides Required* Please select 1 Select... Wrap Extras Select...

Add to Cart 1

Indulge in the flavors of the Caribbean with our mouthwatering Fry chicken wrap. Tender pieces of chicken are generously seasoned and Fried. The chicken is then carefully wrapped in a soft flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and gooey cheese, topped with my kitchen sauce, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Served alongside your choice of festival or golden French fries, this dish is sure to transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.