Curry Chicken

$0

Size Required* Please select 1 Select... Sides Required* Please select 1 Select...

Out of Stock 1

Experience the tantalizing flavors of our Curry Chicken, marinated in a blend of fragrant curry seasoning and fresh herbs. Each bite is a burst of savory and aromatic spices that will transport your taste buds. Pair this delectable dish with a side white rice and, sweet plantains for a truly satisfying and memorable meal that will leave you craving for more. Treat yourself to a culinary journey with our Curry Chicken today!