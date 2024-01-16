Jerk Chicken (Only)

Transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Jamaica with our succulent Jerk Chicken. Marinated in a mouthwatering blend of seasonings including fiery Scotch Bonnet peppers, aromatic allspice, and zesty thyme, each bite is a symphony of flavors. Grilled to juicy perfection, this dish pairs beautifully with your choice of traditional sides like fragrant white rice, hearty rice and peas, crispy festival, tender bammy, and sweet plantains. Get ready to experience a taste of the Caribbean with every savory bite.