Jerk Pork Pasta

$0

Size Required* Please select 1 Select... Extras/ Options Select...

Add to Cart 1

Experience a taste explosion with our tantalizing jerk pork pasta. Succulent grilled pork, vibrant peppers, and onions are expertly combined with penne pasta, creating a harmonious medley of flavors and textures. The dish is luxuriously coated in a creamy alfredo sauce infused with the bold and spicy notes of traditional Caribbean jerk seasoning. Each mouthful is a journey to the islands, transporting you to a place of pure culinary bliss. Dive into a symphony of taste with every bite.