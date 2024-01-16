Brown Stew Chicken
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Brown Stew Chicken, made with tender chicken infused with a rich blend of fresh seasonings, carrots, and Irish potatoes. Slow simmered to perfection, the dish is served alongside your choice of fluffy white rice or savory rice & peas, and sweet plantains on the side for a touch of sweetness. This hearty and delicious meal is a true taste of the Caribbean, sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you craving for more.